Give unwanted from Santa in Melton to children’s hospice charity

People in Melton can help youngsters with life-limiting conditions by donating their unwanted, or surplus seasonal gifts.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, which has a shop in Sherrard Street, Melton, is asking people to donate those oversized jumpers, unwanted toys and duplicate gifts received at Christmas.

Karen Bilsby, head of retail for Rainbows shops, said: “Santa may have got it a bit wrong this year and people don’t need to feel guilty about not liking a gift or hanging on to something they just won’t use. Every year we’re grateful for people’s unwanted gifts, which are often the perfect item for someone else. And of course, we’re ever grateful for your old items of clothing, toys and other gifts to make way for your new ones.”

By donating to Rainbows’ shops, people will be helping to fund the specialist care the charity provides to hundreds of youngsters with life-limiting and terminal illnesses in the East Midlands, including those from Melton.

“Donating presents to Rainbows helps you make space in your cupboards, and helps us raise money for local children and their families,” added Karen.

“And if you’re a UK taxpayer, your donation could be worth 25 per cent more at no cost to you thanks to gift aid - please ask for more details in store.”