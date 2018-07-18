Get your nominations in for Melton Times Achievement Awards 2018

Have your say

Do you know someone in the Melton area who has achieved something special in business or who should be recognised as a real community hero?

If you do, we want to hear from you because the nominations for this year’s Melton Times Achievement Awards are now open.

All the winners of the 2017 Melton Times Achievement Awards EMN-180718-142504001

We want to celebrate all that is great about Melton Mowbray by recognising and rewarding businesses, events, individuals and organisations that make the Melton area a great place to live and work.

There are awards for excellent achievement in business and also for community heroes who have made a difference to the lives of others.

Business award categories are:

- Best New Business/Start Up of the Year (Sponsored by Melton Borough Council);

- Leisure & Tourism Award (Sponsored by Melton Promotions);

- After Dark Award (Sponsored by Purple Flag);

- Business of the Year (Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis);

- Best Independent Retailer (Available to Sponsor);

- Best Place to Eat and/or Drink (Sponsored by Samworth Brothers);

- Customer Focus Award (Sponsored by Melton BID);

- Employee/Team of the Year (Available to Sponsor);

- Young Business Entrepreneur (Sponsored by Pam Saint Gobain);

- Business Person of the Year (Available to Sponsor)

We are also looking to celebrate our Melton community heroes. Submit your nominations for any individual or group that you would like to nominate for one of the awards listed below:

- Child of Courage (available to sponsor);

- Inspirational Young Person of the Year (sponsored by Abstract Audio);

- Contribution to the Community (sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate);

- Community Group/Project of the Year (available to sponsor)

Once the nominations and applications are in, a judging panel will decide on a shortlist of finalists to join us for our evening of celebration on Friday October 19, at Brooksby Melton Theatre and College.

Nominations and applications can be submitted through our dedicated awards website at www.meltontimes.co.uk/achievementawards or by filling in a coupon in a recent issue of the Melton Times and sending it to us at Melton Times Achievement Awards, 49 Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1NT.

Closing date for applications is Friday August 31, 2018.

If you have any queries please do not hesitate to contact Linda Pritchard, events manager, at the Melton Times,

Telephone her on 01664 412507 or email Linda.Pritchard@jpress.co.uk

Opportunities are also available to sponsor a category or element of the event by contacting Linda.