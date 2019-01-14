Generous Melton donations helps Trumpton raise over £8,000

Melton firefighters have thanked the community for donating a total of £8137.47 during the 2018 Christmas Trumpton collection.

Despite not taking quite as much as in 2017, they are keen to stress this is another terrific amount.

The cash will be donated to nominated deserving community groups and individuals.

Scott Smith, Melton firefighter and Trumpton treasurer, said: “We were knocked back by the weather on a couple of occasions but still collected a phenomenal amount.

“Thanks of course to all the firefighter’s friends and family who gave up their spare time to collect, and once again to the Melton public for their generosity and warm welcome both on tour and at static collections.”

The Trumpton Charity Committee would also like to thank Twinlakes Theme Park for the generous donation, and supermarkets Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, as well as B & H Midland Services for allowing static collections at their premises.

Trumpton is now looking for potential beneficiaries who could benefit from a share of the £8137.47 collected.

Any Melton borough based charities, clubs or organisations that would like to suggest a worthy cause can request an application form from reception at Melton Fire Station, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, or by emailing trumptonmelton@outlook.com

All applications must be returned by no later than Friday, February 22.

Successful applicants will be invited to a presentation night to be held later this year.