Garden work begins at Burrough paratroopers memorial site

Work has begun on the garden surrounding a new memorial to Second World War paratroopers at Burrough-on-the-Hill.

The stunning sculpture commemorates the 10th Battalion, the Parachute Regiment, which suffered huge losses at the Battle of Arnhem after being based in Somerby, Burrough and Thorpe Satchville.

The memorial to the 10th Battalion The Parachute Regiment at Burrough on the Hill EMN-200226-140412001

Horticultural charity, HighGround, who are based at the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, at Stanford Hall, Loughborough, together with David Greaves Landscape Design and Construction, have generously offered to complete the design, construction and maintenance of a garden at the site.

On Tuesday, the team from HighGround planted three specimen trees.

They were donated, along with hundreds of maroon tulip bulbs, by former 2 Para, Alan Staff but unfortunately, he was not well enough to attend the planting.

The garden will eventually include parachute regiment maroon roses, named ‘Friends of The Tenth’ especially propagated and donated by David Austin Roses. And, poignantly, heather from Ginkel Heath near to Arnhem in The Netherlands, where the parachute battalion dropped in September 1944. Two stone benches will also be installed.