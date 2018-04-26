Gaddesby woman’s love for dog who helped her grieve for her mum

Have your say

A Gaddesby woman is in line for an award alongside a dog which she says has helped her cope with severe depression following the death of her mother.

Tracey Rowland and her Rottweiler, Susie-Hope - who is named after her late mother - have been shortlisted for the Dog Monthly magazine’s annual HiLife ‘best friends’ Trophy.

On doctor’s advice, she took in Susie-Hope as a puppy to help her to grieve following the death of mum Susan, from cancer, two years ago.

Tracey said: “I suffer from awful depression, flashbacks and the pain of losing mum, all of which Susie helps with.

“We go everywhere together and she is like a therapy dog to me.”

Susie-Hope has been sadly diagnosed with severe hip dysplaxia and will require medical treatment.

Tracey added: “She is super special and so very loved.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for her. I would love to win the trophy and dedicate it to my beautiful mum.”

To vote for Tracey, email competition@dogmonthly.co.uk or send a postcard to HiLife Trophy Voting, Dogs Monthly, 62 High Street, Chobham, GU24 8AA by Thursday May 3.