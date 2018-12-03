Gaddesby woman and her dog given award to celebrate their special bond

A Gaddesby villager is celebrating winning an award for the special bond she has with her therapy support dog.

Judges at Dogs Monthly were impressed by how Rottweiler Susie-Hope has helped Tracey Rowland cope with depression and traumatic grief from losing her beloved mum to cancer two years ago.

Tracey says she is indebted to her pet for easing her issues with post traumatic stress disorder and suicidal thoughts and has dedicated the pair’s HiLife ‘best friends’ Trophy to her mother. She took the dog in as a puppy, on the advice of a doctor.

Readers voted for them to win after they were shortlisted for the accolade.

“I was so proud that Susie-Hope won the award and her trophy has pride of place in our home and is dedicated to the memory of my wonderful mum,” said Tracey.

“When I was at my blackest, I took her on and named her after my beautiful mum and she has given me a reason to get up in the morning.”

Sadly, two-year-old Susie-Hope suffers from severe hip dysplaxia and will require medical treatment which Tracey cannot afford, having exceeded insurance payments on MRI scans and X-rays and because she cannot work because of her health issues.

She has launched an online fundraising page to pay for Susie-Hope’s £11,000 treatment and ensure the dog can continue to provide her with the support she needs, and she has also contacted Dr Noel Fitzpatrick, star of Channel 4 TV show The Supervet which aims to help animals with hard-to-cure ailments.

“She needs a total double hip replacement,” said Tracey.

“Susie doesn’t cope with it very well and really needs the help.

“I am also writing to The Supervet with various supporting letters, including one from my excellent GP and Susie’s vet.

“Everyone who meets Susie-Hope falls in love with her and wants to do what they can to help.

“All I want is to repay the love and support that my best friend has given to me and for her to be pain free and happy.”

Go online to www.gofundme.com/susie-hope-saviour-hope-for-hips to help contribute to the fund for Susie-Hope’s treatment.