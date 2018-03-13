Funeral service to be held for popular long-serving former Melton GP

A former GP, who treated patients in Melton for 33 years, has died at the age of 94.

Dr Henry Hollis, who was a doctor at Latham House Medical Practice until 1993, spent his final months at Egerton Lodge residential home in the town.

Born into a farming family at Thistleton, in Rutland, Dr Hollis trained in medicine in London during the Second World War.

He qualified as a doctor in 1948 and then joined the navy for five years, working as a surgeon lieutenant on HMS Actaeon, where he met his wife Pauline, while she was nursing in South Africa. After their wedding in 1953, Dr Hollis worked in Africa for a further five years as a doctor caring for mine workers in Sierra Leone and Ghana. In 1960, he returned to England to join his friend from medical school, George Hacking, at the Latham House surgery.

His son, Nick, said Dr Hollis was described by former patients as ‘one of life’s gentlemen’ and was renowned for his bow-ties, kindness, good humour and always having time for his patients.

Nick said: “He was one of the last of the old-school traditional GPs.

“He often cared for three or more generations in the same family, and undertook night and weekend calls as well as country visits to see his patients in the villages around Melton. He will be greatly missed by former patients and colleagues, his friends and family.”

Dr Hollis’ wife died in 2000 and, thereafter, he developed a close companionship with Jean Coleman, who had been a nurse at the former War Memorial Hospital in Melton, until her death in 2016.

He leaves two sons, Chris, a professor and doctor in Nottingham, and Nick, also a doctor, in Dorset, and six grandchildren.

A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held at St Mary’s Church in Melton on Wednesday April 4, at 1pm. For details contact Richard Barnes, Funeral Directors 01664 565311.