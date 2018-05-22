Fundraising efforts celebrated and awards handed out for 18th Melton Lions Swimarathon

Melton Lions Club recently held their annual Swimarathon presentation evening in the council’s Civic Suite to celebrate individual and group fundraising achievements.

Everyone involved in the event was invited along to share their stories and congratulate those chosen to receive specific awards.

Lions Lesley Godber presents Sophie Wright with her Endeavour and Achievement Award PHOTO: Tim Williams

The 18th Lions Swimarathon was held at Waterfield Leisure Centre in March, and raised £4,669 for local causes. In all, 22 teams comprising of 121 swimmers took part. The average number of lengths swam by each team was 134.

Shields were presented to the Mencap Mondays for the most sponsorship raised by a team. Edward Kitchen represented the group and was congratulated on their achievement by Lion Geoff Tate.

The most lengths swum in the allotted 55 minute time slot was awarded by Lion John Illingworth to the team Eric the Eel who broke the existing record by achieving 257 lengths. The captain of the team, 16-year-old Will Brighty was given the Youth Award for his commitment to regularly supporting the event.

HSSP Architects who put together a team for the first time this year won the public vote for the most original team name, calling themselves Slippery When Wet, and were delighted to receive their shield from Lion Wanda Buffey.

Slippery When Wet were most original team name award winners presented by Lion Wanda Buffey PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Endeavour and Achievement Shield was presented by Lion Lesley Godber to Sophie Wright. Sophie wasn’t able to attend the actual Swimarathon but was determined to take part, she completed a solo swim at the Mencap Monday night meeting. She surpassed her previous swimming targets and raised £75 sponsorship.

Special certificates were presented to the following primary schools for their participation: St Mary’s, The Grove, Old Dalby, Scalford and St Francis.

Melton Lions were pleased to distribute £1,100 to Melton Young Carers and the outgoing Mayor’s Appeal charities LOROS and NRAS (National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society). Melton Mencap also received a donation, with the remaining amount being used to support local requests for funding made to the Melton Lions Club across the year.

As part of the Melton Lions Youth Project school link, vice president Lesley Godber awarded cheques to schools who had submitted entries to a competition entitled, ‘A photographic representation of A Moment of Peace.’ The winner of Key Stage 1 was Scalford Primary School, the winner of Key Stage 2 was Asfordby Hill Primary School, with St Francis Primary School being the runner up of Key Stage 2.

Youth Project winners with their cheques from St Francis, Scalford and Asfordby Hill Primary schools PHOTO: Tim Williams

The evening concluded with a buffet prepared by Lesley Raison, this gave everyone who attended the opportunity to mingle, and talk tactics for next year’s Swimarathon.