Freemasons donate £500 to Stathern’s Dove Cottage Day Hospice

Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern, a charity which offers quality palliative day care, has received £500 from Leicestershire and Rutland Freemasons.

The money from the Masonic Charitable Foundation will go towards working with people with dementia.

Charity director Chris Rowley said: “During the last 12 months, we have been running dementia workshops for both dementia sufferers and their carers. This donation is very gratefully received.”

The Provincial Grand Master of the Leicestershire and Rutland Freemasons, David Hagger, said: “Freemasons have always been deeply involved in charity; from its earliest days the organisation has been connected with caring for orphans, the sick and the elderly.

“We are thrilled to continue to support our local communities by making donations to these worthy charities.”