Free meals available for Melton children whose families can’t afford to feed them

Free meals are to be provided over the summer months for Melton children whose families struggle to feed them.

The food will be provided at Thursday and Friday sessions at The Venue youth club, at Phoenix House in Nottingham Road.

Funding for the service has been provided through the ‘I Will’ campaign following a successful application from Melton Learning Hub, which manages The Venue.

Young volunteers will be able to offer support to members so they can prepare their own meals and enjoy what they have produced.

Hub manager Sarah Cox said: “This is available to all, and hopes to take the pressure off families who struggle to feed kids over summer.”

Sessions are held on Thursday afternoon (8-13yrs), Thursday evenings (12-17yrs) and Friday evenings (12-17yrs).