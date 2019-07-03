Fourth teenager arrested in connection with Melton factory fire

Have your say

Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with a major fire being started deliberately at a disused Melton factory.

A 17-year-old youth, from Melton, was arrested this morning (Wednesday) on suspicion of arson.

Earlier this week two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy - all from the town - were detained after being suspected of the same offence.

All those arrested have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers were called to the premises in Stanley Street at around 9.45pm on Sunday June 23.

Five crews of firefighters were deployed to the incident by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service to tackle the blaze.

Police would still like to speak to anyone who has information about the fire but has not yet contacted officers.

Call officers on 101, quoting 19*325049, if you can help.