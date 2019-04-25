Four fire crews battle house fire at Bottesford

Have your say

Four crews of firefighters have been tackling a blaze in the roof of a house in Bottesford this afternoon (Thursday).

Emergency services were alerted to the incident, involving a two-storey property in High Street, at 2.35pm.

Crews from Grantham, Newark, Nottingham and Carlton are at the scene with fire service officers in a command support vehicle from Arnold.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Several calls were received to reports of a roof involved in fire in a domestic property.

“Two appliances were mobilised initially and on arrival a request was made for a further two appliances to attend to assist.”

Firefighters have been using four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and two main jets to fight the flames.