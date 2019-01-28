Former Melton Mayor Colin Chapman passes away

Have your say

Former Mayor of Melton and long-serving town policeman Colin Chapman has died at the age of 94.

Mr Chapman, who was council member for Newport Ward for 24 years from 1987, was Mayor for the year spanning 1994 and 1995 and was awarded status of Honorary Alderman eight years ago.

Colin Chapman during his 26 years service as a police officer EMN-190128-114520001

He passed away on January 23 after spending his final years at Scalford Court Care Home.

Mr Chapman, who was married to late wife Betty, leaves daughter, Adelle Cannon, son-in-law, Tony, and grandson Jordan.

Adelle, who lives with her family in the United States, said: “Dad enjoyed politics and, interestingly, although born into a Labour mining family he became a stanch Conservative.

“He led a very interesting life from being a panelist on a BBC radio quiz show with celebrities to going to The Queen’s garden party.

Former Melton Mayor, Colin Chapman, who has died aged 94, pictured with his daughter Adelle EMN-190128-114509001

“He loved people and usually had a big smile on his face.”

Born in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, in 1924, Colin Orson Chapman grew up in a mining community and worked down the pit when he was just 14.

He served in the army in the Second World War and lived with shrapnel up his back after being wounded.

Mr Chapman joined Leicestershire Constabulary after being demobbed and served for 26 years, spending several years at Melton police station at its former location on Leicester Road.

Previously he was stationed in Asfordby Valley as the district seargeant and also worked out of stations in Quorn, Loughborough, Thurkeston and Oadby, enjoying his time in the CID in the early 1960s.

Melton had been his home town since 1966,

Did not retire from work and had several jobs, including with the Leicester Book Services and MultiBroadcast.

Mr Chapman and his wife enjoyed many holidays in the United States visiting Adelle,Tony and Jordan - he loved to play golf there and enjoyed the people and

the weather.

He was a boxer in his youth and was an avid sportsman, playing football, cricket, bowls and golf.

His family say he blamed his sports playing for giving bad knees in his later years but that he enjoyed that part of his life.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 13 at Loughborough Crematorium.