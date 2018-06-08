Former Melton clergyman is knighted in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

A former Methodist minister who worked across the Melton area has been knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours announced this evening (Friday).

The Rev Dr Ralph Waller served in the Melton Mowbray Circuit from 1972 to 1975 and had charge of the churches at Asfordby Hill, Asfordby, Frisby, Hoby, Barsby, Twyford, Hungerton and Gaddesby.

On leaving the area, he went to Durham and then on to Oxford where, for 30 years, he has been the principal of Harris Manchester College, in the University of Oxford.

For the last eight years, Rev Dr Waller has served as Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the university.

The award of his knighthood is for his work in providing opportunities for mature students at Oxford, raising many tens of millions of pounds to do this, and for his support and encouragement of head teachers and school teachers through the work of the Farmington Institute.