Flood Warning issued to villagers living near Melton

Have your say

A Flood Warning has been issued this afternoon (Thursday) to villagers living near the River Wreake to the west of Melton.

The Environment Agency made the announcement just before 5pm and say flooding is expected around midnight tonight.

The organisation report river levels are rising at the Frisby gauge as a result of heavy rainfall today.

A spokesperson said: “Areas most at risk are Frisby on the Wreake, including Water Lane at Frisby, and Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake.

“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area.”

They are warning residents to avoid low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and say they will update the situation later this evening.