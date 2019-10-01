Flood Warning issued to villagers living near Melton

Torrential rain this morning (Tuesday) has prompted a Flood Warning to be sent out to villagers living to the west of Melton Mowbray.

The Environment Agency say people living in Frisby on the Wreake, Thrussington, Hoby and Ratcliffe on the Wreake should take immediate action to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to a place of safety.

A spokeperson for the organisation said: “River levels have risen at the Frisby river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

“Consequently, flooding of property is expected to continue.

“Areas most at risk are Frisby on the Wreake, including Water Lane at Frisby, Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake, Thrussington Mill, including Station Road, and isolated properties at Hoby.”

A Flood Alert has also been issued to cover a risk of flooding of low-lying agriultural land and roads, with Hoby, Brooksby and Syston at risk.

The agency says there is further rainfall forecast over the next 24 hours and it will be monitoring the situation.