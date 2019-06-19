Flood alert for villagers living near River Wreake

Residents living in villages close to the River Wreake have this afternoon (Wednesday) been warned there is now a flood alert in their area.

The Environment Agency say river levels may rise at the Frisby river gauge as a result of heavy rain showers expected today.

They say that flooding of roads and farmland is possible today.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads, including at Mill Lane and Water Lane at Frisby on the Wreake, Station Road at Thrussington, Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake, Frisby, Hoby, Brooksby, Thrussington, Ratcliffe, Syston, Melton, Asfordby, including Station Lane, plus Ratcliffe on the Wreake, including Broome Lane.

A spokesperson said: “We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff have been patrolling watercourses in the area.

“We would ask residents to please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

The agency state they will update the flood alert for the area of the River Wreake tomorrow.