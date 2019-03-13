Flood alert for villagers close to the River Wreake near Melton

Have your say

A flood alert has been issued today (Wednesday) to warn residents who live in villages close to the River Wreake.

The Environment Agency says areas most at risk of flooding are low-lying agricultural land and roads, including at Mill Lane and Water Lane at Frisby on the Wreake, Station Road at Thrussington and Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake.

Householders in Hoby, Brooksby and Asfordby, particularly Station Lane, have been warned there is a risk of flooding there to.

The flood alert also extends to the town of Melton too, with Leicester Street identified as a potential place for a flood.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “River levels are rising at the Frisby river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

“Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible this afternoon and overnight tonight,

“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

“We expect river levels to rise this afternoon and overnight tonight.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Motorists in the area are advised to plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.