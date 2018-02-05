Five fire crews tackle blaze at Asfordby house

Have your say

The cause of a fire yesterday (Sunday) at a bungalow at Asfordby is still being investigated this afternoon.

Two crews of firefighters from Melton were joined by others from Oakham, Birstall and the city’s Western Station at the incident, in Station Lane.

Firefighters outside a house in Station Lane at Asfordby after a fire was reported on Sunday PHOTO Jonathan McGrady/JM News EMN-180502-115634001

No one was believed to be injured in the fire, which was first reported at 4.36pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, who confirmed no one was trapped in the building, said: “A call was received about a house filling up with smoke and crews were informed that one property was well alight.

“The annex at the rear of the property was well alight and had spread to the house roof space.

“Crews wore six breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets and a main jet.

Firefighters outside a house in Station Lane at Asfordby after a fire was reported on Sunday PHOTO Jonathan McGrady/JM News EMN-180502-115646001

“A compressed air foam system was also in use to prevent further fire spread.”

Police and a community first responder also attended the incident, along with a fire command support vehicle from Shepshed and a welfare unit from Kibworth.

Fire investigators were still at the property this afternoon.

More to follow.