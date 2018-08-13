Five crews of firefighters tackle field blaze at Burrough-on-the-hill

Have your say

Five fire crews fought a field blaze at Burrough-on-the-hill on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from stations at Melton, Oakham, Birstall, Shepshed, Coalville and Leicester were deployed to the incident, on Marefield Lane.

They spent more than two-and-a-half hours dealing with the blaze after it was first reported at 1.03pm.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out to a field fire and assistance messages followed from crews increasing the attendance to five appliances, a fire fogging unit and a command support vehicle.

“A field measuring 700 meteres by 700 metres, which previously contained stubble, was destroyed by fire.”

A farmer’s tractor was used to plough a fire break as crews used a main jet, three extended hose reel jets and 12 beaters to tackle the blaze.