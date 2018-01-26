Firefighters tackle storage building blaze at Wymeswold

Have your say

Firefighters have been battling a blaze in a storage building at Wymeswold this morning (Friday).

Crews from Birstall, East Leake and the city’s Central station were on the scene, in Wymeswold Lane, after the fire was reported at 9.18am.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue service, who were advised on site by a hazardous materials and environmental advisior, said it was believed the cause of the blaze was accidental.

A spokesperson said: “A single level outdoor storage area, containing solvents and machinery, was involved in fire.

“The fire has been extinguished using two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a covering jet and a dry powder extinguisher.”