Firefighters tackle oven blaze at Grimston

Firefighters were called out after a report of an oven being on fire at Grimston yesterday (Sunday).

Two crews from the Melton station attended the incident, at a property in Main Street, at 4.53pm.

Scott Smith, a crew manager at Melton who attended the fire, said: “It was a private house with smoke alarms which alerted the resident.

“Four breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to extinguish a kitchen fire which started in an oven.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The occupier of the premises reported an oven was involved in fire.

“On arrival, it was confirmed the oven was involved at the rear of premises.”