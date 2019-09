Have your say

Firefighters after reports of a large fire in the back garden on a house at Thurmaston on Saturday evening.

A crew from the city’s Eastern station attended the incident, in Lyndale Close, at 6.23pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to a large fire in the rear garden involving lawn mowers and petrol.

“We used two hose reels and a main jet to extinguish the fire.”