Firefighters tackle house fire on the Fairmead Estate in Melton

Firefighters raced to the Fairmead Estate in Melton last night (Thursday) after several reports of a house being on fire.

Crews from Melton, Oakham and Leicester’s Eastern station, together with an emergency support vehicle, attended the incident, in Drummond Walk at 8.27pm.

A neighbour took this photo of a fire in the extension of a property on Drummond Walk, Melton EMN-180420-092646001

They arrived to find the extension of a property well alight.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service saidL “We received multiple calls about the extension of a house involved in fire.

“On arrival, the incident commander requested a further appliance as the extension was fully involved in fire and threatening the main property.

“A hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a main jet were used to fight the blaze.

“There was severe smoke logging to the property.”