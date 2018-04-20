Firefighters tackle house fire on the Fairmead Estate in Melton

Firefighters raced to the Fairmead Estate in Melton last night (Thursday) after several reports of a house being on fire.
Crews from Melton, Oakham and Leicester’s Eastern station, together with an emergency support vehicle, attended the incident, in Drummond Walk at 8.27pm.
They arrived to find the extension of a property well alight.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service saidL “We received multiple calls about the extension of a house involved in fire.
“On arrival, the incident commander requested a further appliance as the extension was fully involved in fire and threatening the main property.
“A hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a main jet were used to fight the blaze.
“There was severe smoke logging to the property.”