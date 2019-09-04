Firefighters tackle house blaze at Waltham

Have your say

Firefighters were alerted after a blaze started in a two-storey home at Waltham this morning (Wednesday).

Two crews from the Melton station attended the incident, at 11.37am on Melton Road.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said a room was gutted and there was minor smoke damage to the rest of the property.

A spokesperson said: “The cause was believed to have been the use of a blow torch to strip paint.

“It was a two-storey property involved in fire and the fire was located on the ground floor inside a storage cupboard.”

Firefighters spent an hour dealing with the blaze and used a hose reel jet and a main jet to extinguish the fire.