Firefighters tackle house blaze at Waltham

Firefighters were alerted after a blaze started in a two-storey home at Waltham this morning (Wednesday).
Two crews from the Melton station attended the incident, at 11.37am on Melton Road.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said a room was gutted and there was minor smoke damage to the rest of the property.
A spokesperson said: “The cause was believed to have been the use of a blow torch to strip paint.
“It was a two-storey property involved in fire and the fire was located on the ground floor inside a storage cupboard.”
Firefighters spent an hour dealing with the blaze and used a hose reel jet and a main jet to extinguish the fire.