Two crews of firefighters from Melton battled blazes in a barn and an adjacent shed at Great Dalby on Friday.

The incident happened on Burrough End shortly after 9pm.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received multiple calls about a fire at Great Dalby.

“A barn and a shed both containing farm machinery and timber were involved in fire.”

Fire crews used a main jet and two hose reels to tackle the flames.