Firefighters tackle chimney fire at a property in Hose

A householder at Hose had to evacuate their property after the chimney caught fire yesterday (Sunday) morning.

A crew from Melton fire station attended the incident, which was started at around 11am in Church Close.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from a neighbour of a property to advise that the chimney was on fire. “The occupier had evacuated the property.

“We confirmed on arrival that one chimney was involved in fire and chimney gear and thermal imaging camera were used.

“Good progress was made and the loft space was checked using a short extension ladder.”