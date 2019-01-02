Firefighters tackle blazing vehicle in car park

Have your say

Firefighters were alerted when a blaze broke out in a vehicle in a Thurmaston car park yesterday (New Year’s Day).

A crew from Birstall station attended the incident, at the shopping centre on Barkby Thorpe Lane, at 10.56pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Members of the public reported a car fire on the shopping centre car park in Thurmaston.

“It caused moderate fire damage but severe smoke damage to a Volkswagen car and we believe it was caused by an electrical fault.”

The fire crew, clad in breathing apparatus, used a water hosereel and a dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the flames.