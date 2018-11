Have your say

Two crews of firefighters responded after a bus caught fire at Asfordby Hill this afternoon (Wednesday).

Fortunately no passengers were on board when the blaze broke out just after 3pm while the vehicle was on Welby Road.

Firefighters from Melton and Coalville attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was within an air conditioning unit in the bus.

“There were no passengers on board and the fire extinguished by the fire service.”