Have your say

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a barn at Eastwell this morning (Friday).

Two crews from Melton and a water carrier team from Loughborough were deployed to the incident, on Stathern Road, shortly before 9am.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service say crews have confirmed the barn is well alight and they are using two sets of breathing apparatus, a high pressure hose reel jet and a main jet to fight the flames.