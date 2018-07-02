Firefighters tackle blaze in Queniborough out-building

Have your say

Firefighters have been battling with a blaze in an out-building at Queniborough this morning (Monday).

Crews from Birstall and the city’s Eastern station attended the incident in Main Street after a call came in at 7.05am.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “On arrival, the incident commander confirmed decking and a single-storey brick out-building were involved in fire and requested a further pumping appliance.

“The fire was extinguished using a main jet and an extended hose reel.”

Police officers attended to control traffic travelling past the scene and Western Power representatives isolated the power to the building to make it safe.