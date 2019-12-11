Firefighters tackle blaze in kitchen of Syston home

Have your say

Firefighters tackled a blaze in the kitchen of a house at Syston this afternoon (Wednesday).

Two crews from Loughborough and another from Coalville were deployed to the incident, on Cranmer Drive, after it was reported shortly before 3pm.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, the incident was confirmed as a fire in the kitchen of a domestic property.

“All persons were accounted for.”

Fire crews used two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reels to fight the blaze.