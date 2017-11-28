Firefighters tackle blaze in bedroom of Scalford house

Firefighters believe a house fire in Scalford this lunchtime (Tuesday) was caused by sunlight shining onto a mirror in a bedroom.

Two crews from Melton attended the incident, at a property in Thorpe Side, after a receiving an emergency call shortly before noon.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the blaze but major damage was caused to a vanity unit and curtains and there the bedroomn sustained 60 per cent smoke damage.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received reporting a bedroom fire and, on arrival, crews confirmed there was a fire within a two-storey dwelling, in a bedroom on the first floor.

“Four breathing apparatus were used, along with one hose reel and a covering jet to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke.

“The cause was believed to have been sunlight shining onto a mirror through a window.”