Have your say

Three crews of firefighters have been battling a blaze this afternoon at Knossington involving 800 tonnes of hay.

Firefighters from Melton, Oakham and the city’s Eastern station were alerted to the incident, off Braunston Road, at 4.45pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a barn involved in fire containing approximately 800 tonnes of hay involved in fire.”

Crews used a main jet to tackle the flames.