Firefighters tackle 100 blazing straw bales at Harby

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze involving 100 straw bales on farmland at Harby this morning (Monday).

Two fire engines from the Melton station were deployed to the incident, on Waltham Lane, together with a water carrier from Loughborough.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had a call at 7.45am from a member of the public about a stack fire in a field.

“The incident commander confirmed it involved a stack of approximately 100 straw bales and the farmer was removing unburnt bales to make a fire break.

“Livestock in the field has not been affected by the fire.

“Fire crews are using a water hose reel to damp down flying embers.”