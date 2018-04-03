Firefighters rescue two women who got stuck in muddy ground near Melton

Have your say

Two women, aged 77 and 30, had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck on muddy ground at East Goscote.

An alert was sent out at 2.07pm on Sunday after the women got into difficulties on Broome Lane in the village.

Crews from Birstall and the city’s Western Station and a technical rescue team from the Southern Station attended the incident.

A spokesperson from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received to two females stuck in muddy ground near the railway line and Broome Lane.

“A triple extension ladder and salvage sheet was used to assist removal of the females from the muddy ground.

“They were moved to hard standing and both were fit and well.”