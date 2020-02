Have your say

Firefighters rescued a small dog which was trapped near a brook at Syston this morning (Thursday).

A crew from Birstall were deployed to help the animal off Fosse Way at 9.42am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from the owner of a small dog which was trapped on the other side of a brook.

“The dog was rescued by firefighters using a short extension ladder.”