Firefighters rescue dog after it got stuck near a lake at Melton Country Park

Firefighters rescued a dog with a sled after it was stuck on an island on a lake at Melton Country Park for three hours.

A crew from Melton and a technical rescue team from the city’s Southern station attended the incident yesterday (Friday) at 1.14pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call reporting a dog stuck on an island within a lake, approximately 30 metres from the bank.

“The owner was in attendance and stated that dog, a brown cocker spaniel, had been stuck for around three hours.

“Two members of the technical rescue team entered the water and rescued the dog using a sled and the spaniel was reunited with its owner.”