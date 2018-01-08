Firefighters rescue cow from Melton milking parlour pit

Firefighters rescued a cow after it fell into a milking parlour pit in Melton.

Crews from the town station and Birstall, together with a technical rescue team from the city’s Southern HQ, were called out to the drama on Friday at 7.46pm, in Nottingham Road.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, which took almost two hours to deal with the incident, said the cow had fallen into the milking parlour pit and was not strong enough to get up and out of the lower area.

A spokesperson said: “The cow that had fallen in had recently calved and was too weak to self-rescue.

“Crews waited for technical rescue to formulate a plan to extricate the animal.

“A plan was made to construct a ramp out of straw to guide the cow out of the pit, using slings and strops.

“The cow was successfully rescued from the pit and was in a stable condition afterwards.”