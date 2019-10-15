Firefighters issue warning after rescuing motorist from floods at Thrussington

Have your say

Firefighters have issued a warning to motorists not to drive through flood water after rescuing a man who was trapped in his vehicle at Thrussington this morning (Tuesday).

The incident was reported on Rearsby Road at 10.54am after the motorist attempted to drive through heavy flood waters.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, which sent a crew from the Birstall station and a technical rescue team from the city’s Southern station, said: “A person had driven into flood water and was trapped in his vehicle

“The male driver was rescued and taken to dry land by the fire service using an inflatable boat.

“The broken down vehicle was left in situ.

“Our message to drivers is simple - don’t drive through flood water.”

Melton Police warned motorists about several flooded road last night across the area.

The worst affected were Asfordby Road outside Sysonby Acres, Asfordby Valley, the B676 near the Self Store, Kirby Bellars, Harby at the right turn to Hose and in the village of Hose.

The Environment Agency has today issued a Flood Warning to residents in villages near the River Wreake to the west of Melton.

Areas most at risk are Frisby on the Wreake, including the Water Lane area, and Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake.

A statement from the agency says: “River levels are high but steady at the Frisby river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

“Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible and river levels are forecast to remain high for the next few days.

“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.”