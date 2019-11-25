Firefighters issue chimney warning to householders after Syston blaze

Firefighters have urged householders to get their chimneys swept and ensure their boiler is serviced up to date after tackling a blaze at a property in Syston.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service made the comment after sending a crew to a chimney fire at a house on Fosse Way at 8.40am yesterday (Sunday).

The fire crew removed buckets of debris and a birds nest from the chimney and they took out a gas fire from the fireplace to gain access as they set about extinguishing the fire.

The blaze was believed to have been caused by debris falling down the chimney.

A fire service spokesperson sent the following message to the public: “As it turns colder during the winter months and gas and coal fires, central heating systems, etc, are being turned on and ignited we want people to stay safe in their homes.

“They should make sure their boiler is serviced and chimneys are checked and swept in order to prevent any safety issues.”