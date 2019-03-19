Firefighters investigate cause of a Melton blaze which destroyed six caravans

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of a blaze which destroyed six caravans in a Melton field last night (Monday).

Two crews from Melton and one from Oakham were deployed to the incident, on Sandy Lane, at 9.20pm and they spent five hours tackling the fire, which police have described as ‘suspicious’.

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze on Sandy Lane, Melton, which destroyed six caravans EMN-190319-091645001

Watch manager Simon Lee said no-one was on the site at the time and no other property was damaged.

He told the Melton Times: “When we were arrived the site was well ablaze.

“There were six caravans which were destroyed by fire and we are still investigating how it started.

“We had an issue with no water at the site so we sent out for a big water carrier from the Loughborough fire station.”

A blaze on Sandy Lane, Melton, which destroyed six caravans EMN-190319-091705001

Mr Lee said the caravan site appeared to be a permanent residential arrangement but that it appeared that it had not been occupied for a while.

Leicestershire Police say they are also investigating the cause of the fire after officers were alerted by the fire service at 9.34pm.

A spokeswoman said: “A number of caravans were found ablaze and although the investigation is at an early stage the cause is believed to be suspicious.”

Anyone who saw anything in the area at the time or who has information relating to it is asked to call 9719 Ian McGrath on 101 quoting the reference number 19*138765.