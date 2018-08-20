Firefighters deployed after arson attack on van in Melton

Have your say

Firefighters were alerted after a van was deliberately set on fire in Melton in the early hours of Sunday.

A crew from the town station attended the incident, in Clumber Street, at 1.14am.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the long wheel base Mercedes sustained moderate fire damage to the engine compartment and passenger area.

A spokeperson, who said the blaze was started deliberately, said: “We received several calls to a vehicle fire on the street.

“A large van was involved in fire and we used a hose reel jet and two sets of breathing apparatus as we extinguished the flames.”

Leicestershire Police officers were also in attendance.

The incident came less than a week after Melton firefighters battled separate car fires started five minutes apart by arsonists in The Cresecent and Drummond Walk.