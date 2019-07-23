Firefighters deal with car fire and nearby blazing barn at Marefield

Have your say

Firefighters were alerted when a barn containing hay was set ablaze after a car caught fire at Marefield.

Crews from Oakham and Uppingham attended the incident, on Twyford Road on Friday at 11.50pm.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the car was on the road when it caught fire and the blazing barn was 400m away from it.

A brigade spokesperson said the car fire was extinguished before crews dealt with the barn, whicb measured approximately 20m by 10m and contained around 40 tonnes of hay.