Firefighters battle three blazing cars at Thorpe Satchville

Firefighters were called out to Thorpe Satchville after reports that three cars were on fire.

Two crews from Melton attended the incident, in Main Street, at 5pm on Saturday.

An electrical fault was the cause of the blaze which led to the vehicles sustaining severe smoke damage and moderate fire damage.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received several calls reporting a vehicle fire on the roadway.

“On arrival, the incident commander requested an additional fire engine as there were three cars on fire.

“The crew closed the road for safety and used a hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.”

Officers from Leicestershire Police also attended the scene.