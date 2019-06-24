Firefighters battle blazing factory on Snow Hill

Residents were told to keep windows and doors closed last night (Sunday) and in the early hours of this morning after a major fire broke out in a disused factory in Melton.

Five crews of firefighters attended the incident, on Snow Hill, which cause thick plumes of smoke to billow out into the sky around affected building.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a disused factory on Snow Hill, Melton'PHOTO JONNY MCGRADY EMN-190624-104148001

The cause of the blaze, at a property in Stanley Street is being investigated by fire investigators.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue say they were alerted to the incident at 9.45pm on Sunday and two crews from Melton and one each from Oakham, Birstall and the city’s Western station, along with a command support vehicle from Shepshed and and aerial ladder platform from the the Central fire headquarters.

A spokesperson said: “Multiple calls were received into fire control reporting a building involved in fire.

“On arrival crews requested the attendance of the aerial ladder platform and confirmed that one building was alight consisting of three floors.”

Crews used two main jets to fight the fire and the aerial ladder platform was used as a water tower to tackle flames coming from the roof.

The fire investigation is continuing this morning with police officers also on the scene.Public Statement Issued: Local resi

The fire service spokesperson added: “Residents were warned to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke plumes within the area.”

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called out to reports of a factory fire in Melton at 9.45pm last night.

“Crime scene investigators have been on the scene but it is has not yet been confirmed if the cause of the fire was suspicious.”

More to follow.