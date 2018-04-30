Firefighters battle blazing dustbin lorry at Wymondham

Have your say

Firefighters were alerted when a refuse lorry caught fire in Wymondham this afternoon (Monday).

Crews from Melton and Oakham attended the incident, which happened in Melton Road shortly after 3pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call saying a dustbin lorry was involved in fire.

“The fire affected the cab and engine compartment but not its load.”

The fire crews battled the blaze for around an hour, wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reels.