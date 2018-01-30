Firefighters battle blaze in a Harby bungalow

Have your say

Firefighters were alerted last night (Monday) after fire broke out in a bungalow at Harby.

A crew from the Melton station and two from Nottingham attended the scene, at 7.47pm in Watsons Lane.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received from a member of the public about an alarm sounding and smoke in a property

“There was fire within a bungalow, which was heavily smoke-logged.

“Access was gained through the front door and four breathing apparatus were used.

“The fire was extinguished and the property fully searched but no-one was in the property at the time.”

Leicestershire Police officers and a crew from the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) also attended the incident.