Firefighters alerted to tumble dryer blaze in Melton

Firefighters were alerted after a tumble dryer caught fire in a property in Melton town centre on Saturday.

Two crews from the town station attended the incident, which happened at 12.50pm on King Street.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This incident involved a tumble dryer involved in fire and the fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire service.

“Fire service personnel removed the tumble dryer from the property.”

Investigations revealed the blaze was caused by a mechanical fault.