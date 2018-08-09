Firefighters alerted to exploding gas cyclinders in lorry at Wymeswold

Firefighters have been deployed after reports of gas cylinders exploding in a lorry at Wymeswold Industrial Estate this afternoon (Thursday).

Crews from Loughborough and Leicester’s Eastern Station are working to contain the incident in the vehicle, which contains thousands of aerosol canisters.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service got the first calls about it at 1.38pm and a spokesperson said: “The incident involves an articulated lorry containing aerosols but it is not believed to be on fire.

“Aerosols in the lorry are exploding sporadically but they are contained within the lorry.

“We understand there are 24,000 canisters with defective valves in the trailer and they contain a mixture of butane and propane.”

Fire crews have been using two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel and are spraying directly into the rear of the trailer from a ground monitor.